Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns after fifth sex abuse claim

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has announced his resignation after a fifth man came forward and accused him of sexual abuse decades ago.

Murray had already announced earlier that he would not seek a second term.

He said day that he would step down effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Four men had previously accused him of sexually abusing them.

Murray's resignation announcement came after The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that a younger cousin of Murray had emerged as his latest accuser.

Murray has denied all of the allegations.

Before being elected mayor in 2013 Murray was a long-time Democrat state lawmaker who led the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state.

As mayor he pushed to raise the city's minimum hourly wage to $15.

