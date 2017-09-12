Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns after fifth sex abuse claim - KPTV - FOX 12

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns after fifth sex abuse claim

By The Associated Press
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation Tuesday. (File image) Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation Tuesday. (File image)
SEATTLE (AP) -

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has announced his resignation after a fifth man came forward and accused him of sexual abuse decades ago.

Murray had already announced earlier that he would not seek a second term.

He said day that he would step down effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Four men had previously accused him of sexually abusing them.

Murray's resignation announcement came after The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that a younger cousin of Murray had emerged as his latest accuser.

Murray has denied all of the allegations.

Before being elected mayor in 2013 Murray was a long-time Democrat state lawmaker who led the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state.

As mayor he pushed to raise the city's minimum hourly wage to $15.

