Major gas leak shuts down streets in downtown Portland

A gas leak shut down streets in downtown Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau described the leak as “major.” Portland Fire & Rescue had crews at the scene around 2 p.m.

Southwest 11th Avenue to 12th Avenue was shut down from Morrison Street to Yamhill Street.

MAX Red and Blue lines were also disrupted. Shuttle buses were serving stations between Providence Park and Old Town/Chinatown.

People were advised to avoid the area.

FOX 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.