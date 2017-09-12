Major gas leak shuts down streets in downtown Portland

Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
The Oregon State Police arrested a Utah man they believe to be responsible for four wildland fires in Central Oregon and are asking for the public’s help to see if he may be connected to more.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.More >
A woman said an employee at a Beaverton car wash crashed her car into two others last week. She also said the man behind the wheel had a suspended license.More >
The U.S. Marshals Service asked for the public’s help Monday locating 21-year-old Jonathan Green, who was arrested Tuesday in Keizer.More >
Transportation, living conditions and evacuations were all on tap for the meting that was held at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale.More >
A community in Ohio came together recently to support a six-year-old boy battling stage-four pediatric cancer.More >
A Pizza Hut manager in Florida threatened to punish employees who missed shifts by evacuating too early for Hurricane Irma.More >
Apple is refreshing its lineup of iPhones with camera, display and speaker improvements. The new phones promise to shoot pictures with better colors and less distortion, particularly in low-light settings.More >
