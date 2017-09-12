Major gas leak shuts down streets in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Major gas leak shuts down streets in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A gas leak shut down streets in downtown Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau described the leak as “major.” Portland Fire & Rescue had crews at the scene around 2 p.m.

Southwest 11th Avenue to 12th Avenue was shut down from Morrison Street to Yamhill Street.

MAX Red and Blue lines were also disrupted. Shuttle buses were serving stations between Providence Park and Old Town/Chinatown. 

People were advised to avoid the area.

