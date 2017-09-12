Portland Commissioner Dan Saltzman will not seek re-election in 2018

Portland Commissioner Dan Saltzman will not seek a sixth term in office.

Saltzman announced on his Facebook page he would not run for re-election next year.

Saltzman currently oversees the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Portland Fire & Rescue, the Gateway Center for Domestic Violence Services, the Portland Children’s Levy and the Fire & Police Disability & Retirement Fund.

Saltzman said he hopes to focus on issues outside of city hall, including child welfare, foster care and domestic violence.

He said he is also looking forward to a “less scheduled life.”

“I have enjoyed the myriad duties of City Commissioner, and I am very proud of my accomplishments and the relationships I have built while achieving them. But with respect to things I am passionate about, the items on my ‘to do’ list largely have check marks next to them,” Saltzman wrote Tuesday.

