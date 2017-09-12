Dame Dolla finds a new collaborator – Lil Wayne

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has found a new big-name teammate, but this partner is off the court and has quite a few Grammy nods to his name.

The Blazers point guard continues to make a name for himself in the music industry as Dame Dolla, and now he's rubbing elbows with rap superstar Lil Wayne.

Last week Lillard tweeted a photo of the two with the hashtag #CONFIRMED.

Lillard spoke with more earlier this summer about his music career and how the city of Portland has embraced him as a rapper.

“I think they really respect that it doesn't distract me from being Damian Lillard,” he said. “I realize the impact that that has as well.”

It will be interesting to see what Dame Dolla and Weezy come up with together, especially since lil Wayne isn't exactly known for his PG lyrics.

We might not have to wait too long before we find out since Lillard tweeted one of his fans that his new album is dropping next month.

