‘Portlandia’ star and co-creator Carrie Brownstein on ending the show and what’s next

The dream of “Portlandia” is alive for just one more season. The hit TV series wrapped production this past weekend after eight years of success and several Emmy wins and nominations.

Before the final season of the show premieres in January, more got to talk to star Carrie Brownstein about what it's like to say goodbye to “Portlandia.”

Brownstein said that even with the work they have left to do, she is starting to feel the effects of the series coming to an end.

She said plans on resting a bit after her work on the show, but not for too long. Brownstein has a new book coming out, as well as several directing jobs.

The final season of “Portlandia” debuts on IFC January 18.

