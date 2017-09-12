Police: Oregon State trooper shot during traffic stop - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Oregon State trooper shot during traffic stop

By The Associated Press
CRESWELL, OR (AP) -

Authorities say an Oregon State trooper was shot in the chest south of Eugene in Creswell during a traffic stop and that a suspect is in custody.

Multiple news outlets reported the trooper was shot in the protective vest at Tuesday afternoon at Oregon 99 and Davisson Road. Authorities searched for the suspect for at least an hour before reporting that a suspect was in custody.

The Register Guard reports (https://goo.gl/UJxQbX) that the trooper is expected to survive.

Authorities say shooter's car was found not far from the scene of the shooting.

Officers from the Department of Homeland Security and Lane County sheriff's deputies are also investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

