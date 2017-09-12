Police: Portland woman dies at hospital after assault; boyfriend arrested

A Portland woman died at the hospital after she was assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police.

Shay Martinez, 29, arrived at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center with multiple traumatic injuries early Sunday morning.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was taken by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for further treatment.

Police said Martinez died from her injuries Tuesday morning.

Gresham Police Department detectives conducted numerous interviews Monday leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Jose Funes of Gresham.

Police said Funes and Martinez were in a relationship.

Funes was initially booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of first-degree domestic violence assault. Investigators have notified the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office of Martinez’s death for consideration of updated or additional charges.

Funes had bail set at $250,000.

Investigators would like to talk to anyone who was with Martinez or Funes on Saturday or Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-618-2719.

