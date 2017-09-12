Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly shooting at Damascus mobile home park

A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly shooting at a Damascus mobile home park.

Jeremy James Bonsignore, 27, of Oregon City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree manslaughter and burglary.

Bonsignore was arrested in July 2015.

Investigators said he shot and killed Andrae Fenner, 29, of Damascus, at the Riverview Mobile Estates on the 15000 block of Southeast Highway 224.

Deputies said Bonsignore went to Fenner’s home to confront a mutual acquaintance. Investigators determined that Bonsignore killed Fenner as Fenner was trying to defend a third person in the home.

Fenner suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and torso and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bonsignore sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail after being released from the hospital.

He initially faced charges including aggravated murder and menacing, but those charges were dismissed.

Bonsignore was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday.

