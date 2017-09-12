NE Portland mosque tagged with hate speech

Someone targeted a northeast Portland mosque over the weekend, spray painting “ISIS” on their wall. It happened at the Abu-Bakar Islamic Center on Saturday.

Pictures shared on social media show the word in red paint on one of the building’s exterior walls.

Portland police responded to the incident and scoured the area for surveillance video, but they did not find any. Members of the Council on American-Islamic Relations – or CAIR – think it may have been related to the anniversary of 9/11. They want the community to know this mosque caters primarily to immigr ants and refugees – many of whom were victimized by ISIS themselves.

“To leave their home and come to a new country for the chance to build a new home and then be labeled the very thing that they were running away from, it quite traumatizing,” said Seemab Hussaini with CAIR.

If you have information about the vandals, contact Portland police.

