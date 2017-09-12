Two-car crash in north Portland sends eight people to hospital

A two-car crash in north Portland sent eight people to the hospital Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of North Columbia Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the crash involved a 2017 Ford van and a 2002 Hyundai Sonata. The van caught on fire and images from the scene showed the van on its side and the front of the car badly damaged.

There were four people in each vehicle and they were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries sustained in the crash were believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

