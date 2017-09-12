Milwaukie police searching for missing 19-year-old in need of medication

Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old Milwaukie High School student in need of medication.

Mikell Schlosser was last seen inside the school around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. She left in an unknown direction.

Schlosser, who goes by Kell, has a traumatic brain injury and PTSD. She also needs medication, which she does not have with her.

Schlosser was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue-grey shorts and sandals. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds with hazel eyes and shoulder-length hair that was pinned up.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call Milwaukie police at 503-786-7500.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.