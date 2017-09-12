Police: Portland bike shop burglary suspect arrested after bikes found in bushes

A bike shop burglary suspect was arrested after two stolen bikes were found hidden in bushes near the business, according to police.

Officers responded to an alarm at The Outer Rim Bicycle Shop on the 10600 block of Northeast Halsey Street at 3:31 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a window to the business had been broken.

Police searched the area and an officer located two new bicycles stashed in bushes just south of the shop. One of the bikes had an Outer Rim price tag.

As officers continued to search the area, they contacted a man associated with a vehicle that was parked near the recovered bikes.

Based on information learned during the investigation, including surveillance video from the business, the man was arrested.

Derek B. Conley, 34, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.