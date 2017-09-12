Deputies: Man accused of stealing van, using stolen phone to send selfies to girlfriend

A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday after he stole a van and then took selfies with a phone that was inside, according to Washington County deputies.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said at 1:23 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Jay Street in Aloha after someone had stolen a Frontier Communications van.

Deputies found the van a few blocks away, and then began to track a phone that was stolen from the van.

According to WCSO, deputies found Eric Fleury nearby and saw the phone on the ground.

Once the owner unlocked the phone, deputies found that Fleury used the phone to send his girlfriend photos of himself. In the selfies, Fleury can be seen holding flowers he stole from a roadside memorial.

Deputies said Fleury also used the phone to log into his Facebook Messenger account and told his girlfriend he had stolen a van, was running from police, and was not going to jail.

Fleury was arrested and is being charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, theft in the second degree, abuse of a memorial to the dead, possession of heroin, and on a warrant for theft in the second degree.

