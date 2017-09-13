NE Portland restaurant holds fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

A northeast Portland restaurant is doing everything it can to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tapalaya, a Cajun-themed restaurant located at 28 Northeast 28th Avenue, held a fundraiser Tuesday night to help.

The restaurant's owner survived Hurricane Katrina, and says this latest storm struck an emotional chord.

"This is so near and dear to me, and as everything is progressing with the weather and all the other hurricanes going on, it's even more important for me to try to make a difference all the way out here in Portland," said owner Anh Luu.

Luu says she hopes to raise almost $5,000 by the end of Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.