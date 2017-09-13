NE Portland restaurant holds fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey vic - KPTV - FOX 12

NE Portland restaurant holds fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A northeast Portland restaurant is doing everything it can to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tapalaya, a Cajun-themed restaurant located at 28 Northeast 28th Avenue, held a fundraiser Tuesday night to help.

The restaurant's owner survived Hurricane Katrina, and says this latest storm struck an emotional chord.

"This is so near and dear to me, and as everything is progressing with the weather and all the other hurricanes going on, it's even more important for me to try to make a difference all the way out here in Portland," said owner Anh Luu.

Luu says she hopes to raise almost $5,000 by the end of Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.