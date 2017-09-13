Cascade Locks residents affected by Eagle Creek Fire ready to get back home

It has been nine days since the Eagle Creek Fire and those staying in shelters are becoming restless.

The Eagle Creek Fire forced about 90 percent of the people living in Cascade Locks to evacuate from their homes and take shelter at the Skamania Fairgrounds.

It has not been easy for people at the fairgrounds. Day after day, families have to either sleep in a tent or a trailer, missing their warm beds at home.

"They just want to go home and they're tired of being here," said Julia Bishop, shelter manager.

Bishop says people are allowed to leave the property and come back, some having to leave for work while others who work in Cascade Locks, can't go back.

At the shelter they have enough supplies, including food and water, but what they are lacking is entertainment.

On Wednesday night, Bishop is hoping to get enough people together for a movie night. She says her staff has been doing everything they can to keep everyone's spirits up.

Just the other day they had a man flipping pancakes for customers for dinner. It was one of the first times Bishop says she has seen people have a little hope.

"So he's tossing pancakes in the air and he's throwing pancakes at the clients and the kids loved it and the adults loved it, and that kind of lightened the mood," said Bishop.



A piece of good news: people from Cascade Locks are now able to pick up their mail at the Stevenson Post Office.

