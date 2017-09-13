Suspected drunk driver crashes on Highway 26, hospitalized - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspected drunk driver crashes on Highway 26, hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Beaverton Police Photo: Beaverton Police
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A man was pulled from a burning car in Beaverton early Wednesday morning after police said he was driving the wrong way down Highway 26 and crashed.

Washington County deputies pulled the man out of the car on Highway 26 at Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Police said he was going the wrong way down the highway – traveling east on westbound lanes – when he crashed just before 3 a.m. and the car went up in flames.

A FOX 12 viewer was driving to work and saw the crash happen. He said the driver slammed into a pole.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police said the man was cited for DUII, with a blood alcohol level of 0.23, along with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.