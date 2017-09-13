Suspected drunk driver crashes on Highway 26, hospitalized

A man was pulled from a burning car in Beaverton early Wednesday morning after police said he was driving the wrong way down Highway 26 and crashed.

Washington County deputies pulled the man out of the car on Highway 26 at Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Police said he was going the wrong way down the highway – traveling east on westbound lanes – when he crashed just before 3 a.m. and the car went up in flames.

A FOX 12 viewer was driving to work and saw the crash happen. He said the driver slammed into a pole.

Officers investigating a wrong way driver crash on Highway 26 at SW Cedar Hills Blvd. Unknown driver injuries. SH pic.twitter.com/m8pJcwgibm — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) September 13, 2017

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police said the man was cited for DUII, with a blood alcohol level of 0.23, along with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

