Andy’s Adventures: Enjoying and exploring Baker City

Andy Carson made his way east for his latest round of fun adventures, stopping in Baker City.

While in Baker City, Andy got a taste of a gourmet hike, went fishing and gazed at the stars.

Andy had a great time thanks to Go Wild American Adventures, two friends who create custom tours in Eastern Oregon.

To learn about the tours the Go Wild team offers, check out their website.

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Thursday and Friday for more of Andy’s Adventures in Eastern Oregon.

