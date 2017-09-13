Andy’s Adventures: Enjoying and exploring Baker City - KPTV - FOX 12

Andy’s Adventures: Enjoying and exploring Baker City

Posted: Updated:
BAKER CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Andy Carson made his way east for his latest round of fun adventures, stopping in Baker City.

While in Baker City, Andy got a taste of a gourmet hike, went fishing and gazed at the stars.

Andy had a great time thanks to Go Wild American Adventures, two friends who create custom tours in Eastern Oregon.

To learn about the tours the Go Wild team offers, check out their website.

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Thursday and Friday for more of Andy’s Adventures in Eastern Oregon.

MORE:

Andy’s Adventures: Farming for hops in St. Paul

Andy’s Adventures: Hot air balloon ride in wine country 

Andy’s Adventures: Kayaking in Corvallis  

Andy's Adventures: Cycling in the Columbia River Gorge 

Andy’s Adventures: Rafting on the White Salmon River

Andy’s Adventures: Windsurfing on the Columbia River

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.