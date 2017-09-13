Gresham police searching for missing man in need of medication

The Gresham Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who walked away from his care facility.

Police said Wednesday morning that 52-year-old Frederick Hill is considered missing and endangered after he left his care facility located in the 18900 block of Northeast Davis Street.

Hill was last seen in downtown Gresham but police said he may have traveled to Portland.

Hill is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 280 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has multiple medical conditions and is in need of his medication.

Hill was last seen wearing a grey hat, grey sweater, blue jeans, black Sketcher shoes and carrying two blue bags. Police said he often wears headphones and walks very slowly.

Gresham police are asking anyone who sees Hill to call the BOEC non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

