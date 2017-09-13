Missing Gresham man found after police ask for public's help

A missing 52-year-old Gresham man has been located, according to police.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 52-year-old Frederick Hill on Wednesday morning.

Police said Hill left his care facility and was considered missing and endangered due to his conditions that require medication.

By Wednesday afternoon, police said Hill had been found.

No other details were released.

