Missing Gresham man found after police ask for public's help - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Gresham man found after police ask for public's help

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A missing 52-year-old Gresham man has been located, according to police.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 52-year-old Frederick Hill on Wednesday morning.

Police said Hill left his care facility and was considered missing and endangered due to his conditions that require medication.

By Wednesday afternoon, police said Hill had been found.

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.