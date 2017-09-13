Jeep stolen from Kalama firefighter recovered in Portland

A Jeep stolen from a firefighter who had been working on the Archer Mountain Fire has been recovered in Portland.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeep was one of two vehicles stolen from the Kalama Fire Station last week.

Deputies said that the Jeep, a black YJ Wrangler that was the personal vehicle of a firefighter, was found without any damage and unoccupied.

They also said the case was still an active investigation and that the tips they had received from the public had been very helpful.

Investigators said they have a person of interest in the case.

The robbery was first reported last Thursday morning. Around $100,000 worth of items were stolen during the initial robbery, including the vehicles and a 55-inch digital touch screen TV was stolen from the fire station. The other vehicle stolen was a department-owned pickup truck that was recovered last week in Gresham.

Here are some of the things taken from the Kalama fire station last night. Chief says appears burglars knew code into garage. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Twu74hSEmy — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.