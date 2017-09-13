Officials: 1 student dead, 3 injured in school shooting near Spokane, suspect in custody

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Freeman School District)

One student is dead and three others have been injured in a school shooting in Rockford, Washington, just south of Spokane, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to Freeman High School following reports of the incident Wednesday morning. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the suspect was in custody in a department patrol car.

Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina???? (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

She said classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, which was lifted just before 11:30 a.m.

UPDATE 11:25: SPS schools no longer in lockdown. SPS safety procedure: https://t.co/XdXaxYBfd6. Update contact info: https://t.co/AaAIMsYTsJ — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are going floor by floor, room to room to search the high school, which has now been cleared.

Governor Jay Inslee released a statement on the shooting, calling the incident "heartbreaking" and pledging support from the Washington State Patrol and state agencies.

"This morning’s shooting at Freeman High School is heartbreaking. All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families, and are grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe.



"As Spokane County officials continue their investigation to get the answers to the questions so many of us have during these unthinkable tragedies, the Washington State Patrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come."

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.