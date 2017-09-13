City issues permit for 2017 Portland Marathon months after initial denial

The Portland Marathon will go on as planned in October.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has approved a special event permit for the Portland Marathon, months after a permit was initially denied.

The race will take place Oct. 8.

A permit was denied for the Portland Marathon in June. City officials said the route needed to change, citing police staffing issues, and a letter was sent to race organizers about it last October.

Race organizers initially refused, saying the route had been the same for 25 years.

PBOT reported that marathon organizers did not contact city staff, the Portland Police Bureau or Portland Fire & Rescue for more than six months, which led to specific deadlines and the requirement for pre-payment of police and transportation planning services before a permit would be issued.

“City bureaus went above and beyond what we ever do for special events to make it possible for the marathon to be held on the scheduled date. We'll be monitoring their compliance with the terms of the permit, to ensure that appropriate safety procedures are in place,” according to a statement from PBOT.

Last month, marathon organizers released a statement saying, “And contrary to some press reports, event representatives have been working together with the Police, Fire & Rescue and other City and State agencies with ease.”

Marathon organizers said the new course includes nearly all portions of the prior course, “with a few good modifications,” and it will be a Boston Marathon-certified course.

For more information, go to portlandmarathon.org.

