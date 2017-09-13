Some Eagle Creek Fire evacuation notices lowered in Gorge; I-84 remains closed

Some people forced to leave their homes due to the Eagle Creek Fire can now return, as changes were announced to evacuation levels Wednesday.

Level 1 evacuation notices – the lowest level – have been lifted for all areas of Troutdale west of the Sandy River. There are now no communities under a Level 1 notice in connection with the Eagle Creek Fire.

Areas that remain under Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – are:

Dodson

Warrendale

Bridal Veil

East Historic Columbia River Highway: East of Alex Barr Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher

Larch Mountain Road: East of Brower Road, addresses in the 45800 block and higher

All of Brower Road, including Toll Road

East Haines Road: Addresses in the 43800 block and higher

Wyeth/Herman Creek Road area

Latourell, Corbett and Cascade Locks are now under Level 2 evacuation notices, meaning “be set” to evacuate. The full Level 2 list is:

Cascade Locks

Corbett

Latourell

Larch Mountain Road: West of Brower Road, addresses in the 45700 block and lower, including Salzman Road and Alder Meadows Road

E Haines Road: Addresses in the 43700 block and lower, toward Larch Mountain Road

Springdale

Troutdale: Addresses East of the Sandy River

West of Country Club Road from Frankton to York Hill, all homes on the north and west side of York Hill Road, and west on I-84 from Milepost 61 to Milepost 57 including Morton Road and Mitchell Point Road.

An interactive map of evacuation areas is online at multco.maps.arcgis.com.

People who live in an area that has been downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2 in Multnomah County are asked to report to a re-entry center at Corbett Community Church, 34309 N.E. Mershon Road with identification to receive credentials to return home.

Authorities are asking those people to only return with household pets and not livestock or horses until all evacuation notices are lifted.

Interstate 84 remains closed in both directions in the Gorge with no timeline for reopening the highway.

The Eagle Creek Fire is now 13 percent contained.

“The Sheriff's Office understands the importance of getting our residents back into their homes and neighborhoods as quickly as possible. Over the coming days, we will continue to work with fire officials to examine possible re-entry into additional portions of the remaining Level 3 communities. For those residents still under a Level 3 evacuation notice, thank you for your continued patience and understanding,” according to a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

