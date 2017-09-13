Some Eagle Creek Fire evacuation notices lowered in Gorge; I-84 remains closed

A video that shows the damage to the Angel's Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge has many people curious, including the U.S. Forest Service.More >
A video that shows the damage to the Angel's Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge has many people curious, including the U.S. Forest Service.More >
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >
Shay Martinez, 29, arrived at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center with multiple traumatic injuries early Sunday morning.More >
Shay Martinez, 29, arrived at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center with multiple traumatic injuries early Sunday morning.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >
The Oregon State Police arrested a Utah man they believe to be responsible for four wildland fires in Central Oregon and are asking for the public’s help to see if he may be connected to more.More >
The Oregon State Police arrested a Utah man they believe to be responsible for four wildland fires in Central Oregon and are asking for the public’s help to see if he may be connected to more.More >
An unconscious man was pulled from a burning car in Beaverton early Wednesday morning after deputies said he was driving the wrong way down Highway 26 and crashed.More >
An unconscious man was pulled from a burning car in Beaverton early Wednesday morning after deputies said he was driving the wrong way down Highway 26 and crashed.More >
In the midst of a construction boom, Portland is experiencing a glaring shortage of skilled laborers to do the work.More >
In the midst of a construction boom, Portland is experiencing a glaring shortage of skilled laborers to do the work.More >
Three police officers working the night shift after Hurricane Irma posted a Facebook selfie and instantly became social media sensations.More >
Three police officers working the night shift after Hurricane Irma posted a Facebook selfie and instantly became social media sensations.More >