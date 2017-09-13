Some Eagle Creek Fire evacuation notices lowered in Gorge; I-84 - KPTV - FOX 12

Some Eagle Creek Fire evacuation notices lowered in Gorge; I-84 remains closed

Posted: Updated:
Eagle Creek Fire (KPTV/Air 12) Eagle Creek Fire (KPTV/Air 12)
CORBETT, OR (KPTV) -

Some people forced to leave their homes due to the Eagle Creek Fire can now return, as changes were announced to evacuation levels Wednesday.

Level 1 evacuation notices – the lowest level – have been lifted for all areas of Troutdale west of the Sandy River. There are now no communities under a Level 1 notice in connection with the Eagle Creek Fire.

Areas that remain under Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – are:

  • Dodson
  • Warrendale
  • Bridal Veil
  • East Historic Columbia River Highway: East of Alex Barr Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher
  • Larch Mountain Road: East of Brower Road, addresses in the 45800 block and higher
  • All of Brower Road, including Toll Road
  • East Haines Road: Addresses in the 43800 block and higher
  • Wyeth/Herman Creek Road area

Latourell, Corbett and Cascade Locks are now under Level 2 evacuation notices, meaning “be set” to evacuate. The full Level 2 list is:

  • Cascade Locks
  • Corbett
  • Latourell
  • Larch Mountain Road: West of Brower Road, addresses in the 45700 block and lower, including Salzman Road and Alder Meadows Road
  • E Haines Road: Addresses in the 43700 block and lower, toward Larch Mountain Road
  • Springdale
  • Troutdale: Addresses East of the Sandy River
  • West of Country Club Road from Frankton to York Hill, all homes on the north and west side of York Hill Road, and west on I-84 from Milepost 61 to Milepost 57 including Morton Road and Mitchell Point Road. 

An interactive map of evacuation areas is online at multco.maps.arcgis.com

People who live in an area that has been downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2 in Multnomah County are asked to report to a re-entry center at Corbett Community Church, 34309 N.E. Mershon Road with identification to receive credentials to return home.

Authorities are asking those people to only return with household pets and not livestock or horses until all evacuation notices are lifted.

Interstate 84 remains closed in both directions in the Gorge with no timeline for reopening the highway.

The Eagle Creek Fire is now 13 percent contained. 

“The Sheriff's Office understands the importance of getting our residents back into their homes and neighborhoods as quickly as possible. Over the coming days, we will continue to work with fire officials to examine possible re-entry into additional portions of the remaining Level 3 communities. For those residents still under a Level 3 evacuation notice, thank you for your continued patience and understanding,” according to a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.