Boil water notice issued for Crystal Springs Water District customers in Hood River Co.

A boil water notice has been issued for Crystal Springs Water District customers in Hood River County.

The district reported a main line break in the Mount Hood area Wednesday.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, customers were directed to immediately start boiling all drinking water, as well as water for making ice cubes, washing food, brushing teeth and any other activity involving the consumption of water.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure that it is safe.

Boiled water can be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.

The order will remain in place until further notice, according to the Crystal Springs Water District.

