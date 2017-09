Frank King, who has had a long career in comedy, appeared in the MORE studio to talk about a more serious topic.

Stephanie Kralevich and Frank discussed depression, which has affected several famous comedians and Frank himself.

Another topic Frank addressed was how to talk to someone with depression and how to know the signs if someone is suicidal.

Frank will be performing at the Vancouver Hilton Thursday evening.

