Archer Mountain Fire declared 100 percent contained; evacuation notices lifted

The Archer Mountain Fire was declared 100 percent contained Wednesday morning.

The Archer Mountain Fire in Skamania County is believed to have started from embers that jumped the river from the Eagle Creek Fire. It burned at least 260 acres.

On Wednesday, all evacuation notices associated with the Archer Mountain Fire were lifted. Some people had been under Level 1 and Level 2 notices, meaning they were advised to “be ready” and “be set” to evacuate.

Incident commanders determined the fire line has the fire contained, however that does not mean it is completely controlled.

Officials said until there is a significant change in weather conditions, the Archer Mountain Fire may continue to produce visible smoke and flames.

Anyone who sees that kind of fire activity and has concerns about it can contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at 509-427-9490.

If it’s an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.