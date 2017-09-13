'Portlandia' makeup artist and hair stylist talk to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

'Portlandia' makeup artist and hair stylist talk to MORE

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

In a sketch comedy series like "Portlandia," the hair stylists and makeup artists can play a big role in just how funny scenes end up being on-screen. 

As the show wrapped up filming its final season, MORE caught up with makeup artist Jessica Needham and hair stylist Jennifer Serio about the eight years they spent on the series. 

Both women shared some cherished memories and which guest stars they enjoyed working with. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.