Teens with fireworks spotted near scene of new trail fire in Gorge

Teens with fireworks were spotted near the scene of a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that was contained to around two acres Tuesday.

Police and firefighters responded to the Indian Creek Trail between 3rd Street and 5th Street in Hood River at 10:29 p.m.

A fire was burning just below the trail and extended approximately 100 feet down toward the drainage.

People living near the fire were notified, but not evacuated.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, however police said a witness reported seeing multiple kids in a dark-colored pickup shooting off aerial fireworks after stopping at Horizon Christian School on Pacific Avenue.

The call from the witness came in about five minutes before the first fire report.

ANOTHER fire may have been started by kids w fireworks. This one put out at apx 2 acres in #HoodRiver. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gjrKGlBprI — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) September 13, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Frasier of the Hood River Police Department at 541-387-5257.

Police said a 15-year-old boy from Vancouver setting off fireworks previously started the massive Eagle Creek Fire that has burned nearly 36,000 acres.

