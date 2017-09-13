Passenger dies after 94-year-old driver crashes outside Beaverton senior home

A 92-year-old passenger died after a 94-year-old driver crashed in the parking lot of a Beaverton senior home, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Hearthstone Senior Living on Southwest Hart Road at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a woman was attempting to park in the parking lot when she lost control of her car.

She backed into a parked car and then struck a tree head-on. The car spun around while the driver was still accelerating and hit another parked car with a person inside.

The initial car flipped over onto its top. Police said a 92-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the person in the parked car were both taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The names of the people involved were not immediately released. The case remains under investigation.

