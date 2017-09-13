Woodburn arsonist sentenced to prison for ‘reign of criminal activity’

A man arrested after a three-year crime spree in Woodburn has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Dustin Lee Nehl, 24, pleaded guilty last week to charges of second-degree arson, first-degree attempted arson, first-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a destructive device.

Police said the crimes involved Woodburn Estates & Golf dating back to at least 2013, as well as the city of Woodburn’s water facility at Centennial Park in early 2016.

"These convictions and sentence are significant and bring to a close a reign of criminal activity that burdened the Woodburn community for several years. We are grateful for the work by our police department and our partnership with the District Attorney's Office in holding Mr. Nehl accountable for his crimes," said Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris.

Along with five years in prison, Nehl was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision and ordered to pay restitution to the victims who suffered losses as a result of his crimes.

