Forest Service cites man for trespassing after shooting drone video of Eagle Creek Fire

Drone video from Angel's Rest created concern across social media, and now the U.S. Forest Service said the man who shot it has been given a ticket for trespassing.

The footage shows burned trees and charred earth in the area that's under mandatory evacuation.

The video was taken down by the original poster, Wes Griffen, but another man, Nathan Zaremskiy, re-uploaded it on YouTube as "evidence for the sheriff."

"If the fire would have flared up again, they would have had to be rescued and put others in danger over some video he could have got when it reopens," Zaremskiy explained.

Griffen, a Corbett resident, told FOX 12 he shot the video on Saturday and released a statement on why he did it and the controversy that has sprung up since it was posted.

"The Eagle Creek Fire, which has spread to within a mile of my house has devastated me just as it has the millions that have enjoyed the beauty of the Columbia River Gorge. I in no way made this video to intervene or interject with the efforts set forth by the men and women helping to put it out. "



"I know that seeing images and videos of the Gorge during this fire can cause all sorts of emotions for those who cherish it and all I was trying to do was bring those people a short glance of the area they love."

The Forest Service said going into the area where the video of the fire damage was taken is illegal, and because the video was shot with a drone the FAA is now investigating as well.

The Eagle Creek Fire is now 13 percent contained.

