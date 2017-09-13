Corvallis man sentenced for injuring son in drunken lawn mower m - KPTV - FOX 12

Corvallis man sentenced for injuring son in drunken lawn mower mishap

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

An Oregon man who seriously injured his 7-year-old son in a lawn-mowing mishap has been sentenced to probation and must surrender his driver's license for five years.

The Gazette-Times reports Peter McManus of Corvallis was also ordered to undergo alcohol treatment and serve 20 days on a county work crew.

Authorities say McManus was driving a lawn mower while intoxicated on April 3. The boy was sitting on the hood of the machine when it hit something, possibly a rock.

The child fell and his foot was severed by the blade. The foot could not be saved.

McManus pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. He did not speak at Tuesday's hearing.

The boy's mother spoke, asking for leniency. She said her son has been fitted with a prosthesis and spent the summer as a "happy and energetic child."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.