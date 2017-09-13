Police: Major drug trafficking bust nets 55 pounds meth, 9 pounds heroin

A three-month investigation into a major drug trafficking operation that was bringing large amounts of meth and heroin into the Portland metro area ended with four arrests, according to police.

The Gresham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, working with agencies including the DEA and FBI, severed search warrants at multiple locations early Tuesday morning.

Detectives seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine, nine pounds of heroin, six handguns, two rifles and nearly $230,000 in cash.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than $1 million, according to police.

Investigators said the suspects were stashing drugs at various locations from Gresham to Aloha.

“It was a lot of hard work but it paid off. Getting that amount of drugs off the street is going to make a huge impact,” said Gresham Detective Michael Webb.

Four suspects were arrested, with three booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Francisco Poncho Alvarez, 48, of Portland, was arrested on one count of delivery of meth. Ulises Mayares Jr., 24, of Portland, is facing charges of delivery, possession and manufacturing of meth. Marbello Modesto Guzman faces delivery and possession of meth charges, as well as first-degree child neglect.

Carlos Ortega-Estrella, 33, of Aloha, was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to this investigation and subsequently turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Charges of delivery and possession of meth, as well as manufacturing of heroin, will be submitted to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

