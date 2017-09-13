Eagle Creek Fire evacuees relieved to return home, even if they have stay on alert

Evacuees returning home Wednesday after being displaced by the Eagle Creek Fire had to stop at roadblocks and provide IDs and proof of their addresses. (KPTV)

There is finally some good news for dozens of Eagle Creek Fire evacuees. Most areas in Corbett have been downgraded from Level Three evacuation zones to Level Two allowing people to go back home.

Some homes off Larch Mountain Road are still in Level Three zones, but many dropped down to Level Two Wednesday, along with the city of Corbett.

After more than a week away from home and not knowing what they’d have to come home to, people told FOX 12 they are relieved and cautiously optimistic.

The fire evacuees had to show ID and verification of their address at the Larch Mountain Road roadblock, but after waiting for nine days to go home, Amelia Wilson said she was more than happy to wait here for five minutes.

“Yes, I’m so glad. I have five kids,” she told FOX 12. “My in-laws have been so great letting us stay with them, but I’m definitely ready to be home.”

Wilson said it was touch and go last week, but she’s happy to report her house is still standing, and the rest of those returning shared her relief. She said she is still keeping pictures and other valuables at her in-laws’ home in case the fire takes another turn for the worse.

After staying with friends in Portland, Dennis Wiancko is one of nearly 100 people who get to return home.

“We were a lot more comfortable than the folks on the cots that I see on your shows,” he told FOX 12.

Wiancko, who has lived in the Gorge since the late ‘60s, was at the Corbett Community Church where evacuees are being asked to check in before they go back home.

He was worried his house might be destroyed, but this fire isn’t scaring him off.

“No. Everywhere you go, there’s something,” Wiancko said. “We did see lots of ash and big leaves that have been burned that floated over to our home, but no damage to our home or anything.”

