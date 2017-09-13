Police: ‘Isolated incident’ between two brothers led to stabbing at Keizer home

Two brothers were found with stab wounds at a Keizer home in what police described as an isolated incident.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing on the 200 block of McNary Heights Drive at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrived to find two men with apparent stab wounds.

Police said the two men are brothers and there is no reason to believe this was a random attack or that there is a threat to the public.

Police are taking steps to obtain a search warrant for the home before processing the scene as part of a criminal investigation.

The men’s names were not released. Their medical condition was not known Wednesday evening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ben Howden at 503-390-3713, Ext. 3525 and reference case 17-3904.

