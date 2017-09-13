Police investigating string of home burglaries in NE Portland

Police are investigating a string of home burglaries in northeast Portland that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say they took three reports of burglaries in the area of Northeast 135th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street.

Mike Meade and his family were one of the targets. He says he was his garage Tuesday around 4:00 a.m. when the suspected burglars walked through their back gate and into their home through a sliding door.

"I'm in the garage, literally 20-feet and two walls away from these guys," Meade said.

He says his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were sleeping in the bedroom.

"They walked all the way down the hall," Meade says. "They went into the kid's bedroom where my grandson was sleeping with them."

Meade adds, the burglar took his son's phone, ransacked through a few drawers and on the way out snatched her car keys which were hanging near the door.

Meade's daughter-in-law, Daisy Meade, says her car was then stolen. She says they were in the process of moving and inside the Honda Civic were important documents among other things.

The car was found Wednesday morning near Northeast 175th and Northeast Stark but everything inside was gone.

"Very frustrating," Meade said, "you can see the neighborhood, we are not living in South Central LA, you know."

On Wednesday as Meade was adding additional security measures to his home he advised others to do the same.

"Be as vigilant as possible and lock your doors at night," Meade said.

Portland police are actively investigating the three burglaries and haven't said if they are connected or not. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

