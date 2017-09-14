Man arrested after attempting to rape teen in NE Portland home

A disturbing story from a Portland teenager. An 18-year-old told police that a stranger broke in, tried to rape her and threatened to kill her.

Police say that suspect is 50-year-old Thomas Johnson. Johnson is in custody facing multiple charges including attempted rape, sex abuse and strangulation.

“It’s a little scary. We didn’t know it happened here and I’m just trying to process it really,” said neighbor Ron Ezetta.

“I would not have guessed that this would happen here, and I don’t like to live in fear for things of that,” said neighbor Kari Morin.

The 18-year-old girl told police she was sleeping in the basement of her boyfriend’s house when she woke up to Thomas Johnson lying on top of her with his hand squeezing her neck, telling her to be quiet.

“I’m sad about it. You can’t really put your head around something like that happening,” said Ezetta.

The victim told police the stranger threatened her, saying “stop yelling, you have to do what I say if you want to live through this.”

The teen also said Johnson spit on her face several times, held her mouth open with his fingers and said his name was Edward.

Fortunately, the teen said her 18-year-old boyfriend walked in on the attack, punched the man in the head and dragged him across a desk before the intruder ran out the door.

“I’m impressed with him, that he was brave enough to take someone on and he reacted that way,” said Morin.

Later outside the boyfriends family told police they found a bag in their backyard, filled with women’s underwear and pornographic magazines.

“It’s a reality check that we live in the city and there’s a lot of people who aren’t thinking right and making bad choices,” said Morin.

The victim said the suspect was wearing a women’s swimsuit top and red thong underwear. It was that description that led to the arrest of 50-year-old Thomas Johnson. Officers said earlier that day they had arrested Johnson for trashing an office bathroom.

“I hope that she’s getting the help she needs to recover and to get her strength and her power back,” said Morin.

Police said Johnson admitted that the abandoned bag was his. Johnson faced a judge on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on a $43,000 bond.

