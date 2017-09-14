Evacuees confused over letter left on tents, RVs at Skamania Fairgrounds

A letter left on tents and RVs at the Skamania Fairgrounds is leaving many people confused.

After Cascade Locks dropped from a Level Three evacuation to a Level Two, many are able to go home while others aren't so fortunate.

Those who have been staying at the fairgrounds received a letter Wednesday stating if evacuees are not off the fairgrounds by Thursday, they will be charged a $20-25 fee.

For people staying, the letter adds more anxiety to an already difficult time.

"This is not over, this is not over by a long shot," said Brandon Brown.

Brown has been at the fairgrounds since September 3. On Wednesday he offered to give people rides back to their homes once the Level Three evacuation dropped.

"I've been taking people back and forth to Hood River because they have no way to get back and forth, and now I come home...it's just," said Brown.

When he returned to the fairgrounds, he found the letter on his RV. The fairgrounds will start to charge a $20-25 fee after Thursday.

Brown and his son live out of their RV at a trailer park in Cascade Locks. According to Brown, that trailer park no longer exists.

"They had to burn it, the trees and everything to keep it out of town, so no one is gonna pay to move back to burnt property. So I currently have no where to go back to even if they wanted me to go back," Brown said.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office says the letter was written by Alex Hayes, the director of community events. The goal was to let people know they will be charged the regular rate since they are able to go back home.

But people like Brown, it's not that simple.

"A guy from Carson donated his time to get me across the bridge when there was flames, and I'm stuck here where they said we were welcome, and I don't have anywhere to go back to," said Brown.

The sheriff's office says there is wiggle room about the charge for people like Brown, something that wasn't clarified in the letter.

“They want us to move back into a Level Two fire danger by Friday and we may have to leave at any moment to come back over here," said Brown.

The Red Cross says they have no knowledge of the letter. They say evacuees who have left but still need assistance are able to come back for shelter or food. They will continue to provide assistance free of charge.

