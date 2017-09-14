Portland chef hosts 'High on a Hog' dinner

Many people have heard of grass-fed beef. Well now, some people in Portland are getting a taste of pot-fed pork.

The "High on a Hog" dinner is a six-course meal featuring a variety of cuts and preparations form pigs that were raised on a diet of cannabis.

James Beard Chef Vitaly Paley partnered up with other culinary artists to bring this unique meal to Headwaters in southwest Portland.

The chefs say feeding cannabis to pigs is an old practice and gives a meal more flavor.

"Obviously as you can see we're having a lot of fun at it. High on a Hog is just a concept but we're really just pulling out all the stops, doing some amazing charcuterie and Brett sent me a long list of ingredients and menu items that he was going to bring with him and I can't wait to try them. And then it just starts to unfold as the courses start to come out," said Paley.

Farmers say pigs raised on pot tend to eat more and weigh more and seem happy.

However, chefs say none of the food contained THC, the compound in marijuana that gets people high.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.