Gresham police: Missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's found

A 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing Wednesday has been located safe, Gresham police said. 

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public's help locating Wilber Purvis, who was last seen around 8 p.m. in Gresham.

Purvis, described as a white man with gray hair, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 275 pounds, was last seen wearing a multi-colored Hawaiian shirt and gray shorts.

Early Thursday morning, at 12:14 a.m., police reported Purvis had been located and was with his family. "Thanks to all that assisted in finding him," police said.

Police did not offer any other details on Purvis' return home. 

