Gresham police searching for missing 74-year-old man with Alzhei - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's

Posted: Updated:
Wilber Purvis Wilber Purvis
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Police said Wilber Purvis was last seen around 8 p.m. in Gresham.

Purvis is described as a white man with gray hair, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Hawaiian shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Purvis is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.