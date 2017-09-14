Gresham police searching for missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's

The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Police said Wilber Purvis was last seen around 8 p.m. in Gresham.

Purvis is described as a white man with gray hair, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Hawaiian shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Purvis is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

