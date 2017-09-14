Eagle Creek Fire 17 percent contained, more than 37,500 acres burned

As the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn in the Columbia Gorge, fire officials report full containment could be in sight by the end of the month.

Late Wednesday night, the Eagle Creek Fire was 17 percent contained and covered 37,567 acres.

The wildfire has been burning in the Gorge since Sept. 2, and currently 934 personnel are working on it.

U.S. Forest Service officials said Wednesday it will be at least Spring 2018 before hikers can return to their favorite Gorge trails in the fire zone.

Also Wednesday, several area evacuation notices were updated, including some of Hood River County being updated to a Level 3 status, and Interstate 84 remained closed in both directions.

Fire officials estimate the Eagle Creek Fire could be fully contained Sept. 30.

