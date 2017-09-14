Power line falls in Aloha, sparks fire and causes power outages

A power line fell into the yard of an Aloha home Thursday morning, prompting thousands in the area to lose power.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a home at Southwest 160th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road just before 7 a.m.

Crews said a power line came down into the home’s yard and sparked the fire. Residents of the home were evacuated but no one was injured.

Due to the downed power line, around 4,000 power customers in the area experienced outages.

The outages were expected to be resolved in a few hours.

