Crayola announces name for new crayon inspired by OSU color disc

Crayola announces name for new crayon inspired by OSU color discovery

Image: Oregon State University/Crayola Image: Oregon State University/Crayola
The results are in: Crayola’s newest crayon, which has a hue created from a pigment developed by Oregon State University, now has a name.

Back in 2009, YInMn blue was discovered by accident by an OSU team when its members were experimenting with new materials that could be used in electronics applications.

The vibrant shade then inspired Crayola’s next crayon after it retired the yellow crayon known as "Dandelion" in March.

Crayola announced the new crayon’s name, “Bluetiful,” in a Facebook live Thursday morning.

Crayola asked for the public's help naming the crayon via an online contest back in May.  

“Bluefitul” beat out four other names vying to be chosen. The other four were “Dreams Come Blue,” “Star Spangled Blue,” “Blue Moon Bliss” and “Reach for the Stars.”

Crayola also released a profile Thursday of the new female character for “Bluetiful” nicknamed “Bea.” The crayon has a few favorite hobbies, including coding, and supports STEM education with an artistic touch.

The “Bluetiful” crayon will start appearing in Crayola boxes later this year.

