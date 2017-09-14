Andy’s Adventures: Riding around Joseph

Andy Carson made his way east for his latest round of fun adventures, stopping in Joseph.

While in Joseph, Andy found not one, but two unique rides.

Andy had a great time thanks to Joseph Branch Railriders and the Wallowa Lake Tramway.

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Friday for Andy’s last adventure in Eastern Oregon.

