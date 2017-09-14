Ruptured natural gas line stops traffic on Hwy 99W in Dundee

A ruptured natural gas line stopped traffic on Highway 99W in Dundee on Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported at 11:50 a.m. that the highway was closed. A short time later, ODOT workers said drivers were being flagged around the scene, but traffic was backed up in both directions.

People were advised to avoid the area or expect long delays.

Some businesses were being evacuated due to the gas leak.

No other details were immediately available.

