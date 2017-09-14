Hood River Co. schools close early due to poor air quality from Eagle Creek Fire

Hood River County schools announced early closures Thursday due to poor air quality from the Eagle Creek Fire.

The fire was not directly threatening any schools in the Hood River area, but increased fire activity on the east side of the fire has created worsening environmental conditions.

Schools were closing two hours early, with all bus routes and drop-off times two hours earlier than normal.

All Hood River County School District and community education activities scheduled for the afternoon and evening were also canceled.

