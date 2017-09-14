Woman found dead in burning McMinnville home; police investigating

A woman was found dead in a burning McMinnville home, but her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the 2400 block of Northeast Baker Street at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arriving at the scene discovered a home on the property was also on fire.

Firefighters addressed the entire scene and entered the home where a woman’s body was found.

The woman has been identified as 47-year-old Kimberly Ann Nelson of McMinnville.

The cause and manner of her death are still being determined, according to police.

Investigators said there is no further danger to the public in connection with this case. Northeast Baker Street remained closed Thursday to through traffic near the scene.

The Major Crimes Response Team was activated to investigate, joining members of the McMinnville Police Department, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and McMinnville Fire Department.

