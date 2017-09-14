Level 3 evacuations issued for Breitenbush Hot Springs in Marion Co. due to wildfires

Level 3 evacuation notices have been issued for the Breitenbush Hot Springs and the Breitenbush Summer Homes.

The notices were increased from Level 2 – meaning “be set” to evacuate – to Level 3 – meaning “go now” – due to the threat of the Little Devil Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service reports the Little Devil Fire is one of several fires burning in the area, including also the Whitewater Fire, French Fire and Scorpion Fire.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the Breitenbush area is no longer considered safe for occupation.

The Breitenbush area is a vacation destination with very few permanent residents. It had been under a Level 2 notice for several weeks.

Deputies said the intent of the upgraded evacuation notice is to alert the few people staying there while also advising others to avoid the area until it is deemed safe.

