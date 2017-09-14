Suspect in SE Portland bank robbery in custody

Police said they have a suspect in custody following a bank robbery in southeast Portland Thursday afternoon.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the suspect entered the Bank of the West location at 8135 Southeast Division Street and gave employees a note demanding money.

Witnesses told officers that they did not see any weapon on the suspect. They also said the suspect left the bank without incident after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers from the PPB East Precinct checked the neighborhood and found the suspect in the 7800 block of Southeast of Harrison Street.

The suspect was taken into custody before being transported to the PPB Detective Division offices. Robbery Detail detectives are working with the FBI on the investigation.

